Disgust at damage to Welshpool cemetery locks

A MAYOR has been left ‘disgusted’ after locks on gates to a cemetery have been forcibly removed.

Due to a problem with unauthorised parking at the Maesgwastad Cemetery in Welshpool, Powys County Council began locking the gates overnight in late 2016.

The parking was causing problems for funerals, however earlier this month it was discovered the locks had been removed.

Signs had been placed in the area warning visitors gates would be closed overnight, and the incident has been reported to the police.

Welshpool Mayor Cllr Stephen Kaye has questioned why someone would do such a thing.

He said: “I think it is disgusting what someone has done, that has been put there for a reason, because it is a nightmare for people to park there when funerals are on.

“I hope the person who has done something like this at a cemetery feels extremely guilty. I just can’t work out why someone would do it, what has it done?”

When staff closed the gates earlier this month, they found three vehicles parking in the cemetery.

They were left with no option but to lock them and the following morning, on returning to the cemetery, the locks had been removed and the vehicles were no longer there.

Cabinet member for cemeteries John Powell said the gates had to be locked to stop parking as hearses struggle to enter and exit the cemetery, and mourners have to park away from the grounds.

He added: “It is extremely disappointing that the security lock has been forcibly removed and will have to be replaced.

“However, we want to remind visitors that the gates will be locked overnight because unauthorised parking has had an impact on funerals taking place at the cemetery.

“We have had incidents where motorhome-type vehicles have parked within the cemetery for several days without moving.

“Hearses have struggled to enter and exit the cemetery on days when a funeral is taking place because cars have parked along the edge and on the turning circle while mourners are having to park a considerable distance away due to nearby residents parking at the cemetery.

“All these incidents have meant that we have been left with no option but to lock the gates to Maesgwastad Cemetery overnight.”

The council has said in future the vehicle registration details of vehicles locked within the cemetery will be noted and passed on to the police in the event of the gates being forced open.