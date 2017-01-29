Newtown bypass set for busy summer

COUNCILLORS have visited the Newtown bypass construction which will have 200 people working on it in the summer.

Mayor Richard Edwards and Cllr Sue Newham were given a tour of the site by project manager Nick Cleary, to see how the long awaited development is coming along.

Cllr Newham, chair of the economy and environment committee, praised the work going on, and the progress being made.

She said: “My thanks to Nick Cleary for a fascinating visit. The way that Griffiths is overcoming the technical challenges of the bypass route is really impressive.

“It was interesting to see the parts of the site that you can’t actually see from public roads and to recognise what tremendous progress has been made in less than a year.”

Work began on the £56 million bypass last year, and it will see heavy traffic taken out of the town by connecting the industrial estates by the bypass and overall reduce traffic flow in the town.

The completion date is set to be late 2018, and Mr Cleary explained that up to 200 people would be working on the site throughout the summer months.

He added: “I am very happy to be able to show councillors around the construction site of the A483 Newtown bypass, we are grateful for the support of this challenging project shown by the town council.”

The bypass will take the heavy vehicles out of the town by connecting the industrial estates to the bypass and overall reduce traffic on the current road through Newtown.

There should be a boost to economic growth and jobs which is being prevented at the moment due to congestion.

Work has now begun on three major bridges that are part of the construction, and following the bypass completion the de-trunking of Pool and New Road will began, for work to update and improve the surfaces.

Cllr Richard Edwards explained that the town council was already looking to the future and planning how to make the town attractive to visitors who come for both work and leisure.