Saints step closer to the quadruple

CRAIG HARRISON has challenged his TNS players to complete a clean sweep in 2017.

The Saints landed the Nathaniel MG Trophy for the third year running with a thumping 4-0 win over Barry Town United in Cardiff on Saturday.

With the Welsh Premier title all but secured, a Welsh Cup to defend and a trip to Scotland to face St Mirren in the Irn-Bru Cup, Harrison believes his talented squad can more than cope.

“Now it’s a case of let’s go for all four trophies,” said Harrison who admitted the result just the tonic after the Saints 100 per cent record was claimed by Newtown a fortnight ago.

“There’s no better way to get back to winning ways than to win a trophy in January.

“Possession-wise, we controlled the game and I think they had one shot at our goal in the 90 minutes,” said Harrison.

“I thought it was going to that type of game to start with, they were never going to come out of the blocks at the start, otherwise they’d have left themselves wide open and get picked off.

Harrison praised the Saints’ match winner.

“Christian Seargeant came off the bench, and it shows we’ve got so much strength in depth.

“I made a change at half-time, which is always hard and can knock players’ confidence.

“I just wanted to give us the best opportunity to try to win the game, and it wasn’t necessarily what the lads had been doing. It just wasn’t happening and I needed to change it tactically.”

Harrison was happy for the club’s new players to get their first taste of silverware in a Saints shirt.

Harrison said: “That’s the first trophy for some of the lads. Jon Routledge and Steve Saunders, and the first for Ryan Pryce that he actually played in.

“A few of the lads were talking before the game about that and what a way to get to it.

“We freshened up a bit in the summer to try to lower the average age of the squad and while the lads don’t need more hunger, they needed that freshening up.”

This weekend sees the Saints host Llanelli Town in the fourth round of the JD Welsh Cup.

All eyes are on veteran Llanelli striker Lee Trundle who will bid to roll back the years and help inflict a shock.

Harrison was wary of the threat the ex-Swansea City, Neath, Rhyl and Wrexham player would pose on Saturday.

Harrison said: “I was involved with the league when Llanelli were the best team, but they’ve had their problems since.

“They’ve still got players who can play in the Premier League and a talisman in Lee Trundle.”