Lewis crowned the champion of Wales

CHRIS Lewis has become the latest Radnorshire bowler to land top honours.

Just weeks after Llandrindod Wells’ Jess Sims was crowned one half of the world women’s pairs championship team following victory in New Zealand, club-mate Lewis has become Welsh Champion of Champions.

Lewis won Radnorshire Indoor Bowls club championship to earn the right to represent the region in the prestigious finals held at Newport IBC last weekend.

Lewis overcame Lee Daniels of Earlswood in straight sets in round one and received a bye in round two before beating Richard Cowling of Barry in straight sets.

Lee Stone of Cynon Valley provided a sterner test in the quarter-finals before prevailing 9-4/5-9/9-8 to book a date in the final where he met Dan Salmon of Cardiff.

The pair served up a thriller in the final with Salmon edging a 9-8 first set victory before Lewis hit back to claim the second set 9-3.

Lewis was not to be denied his glory and in the final set produced a sterling display to seal a 9-7 victory to be crowned Welsh Champion of Champions for a second time.

Lewis said: “I am delighted to win. It's a big competition which only the club champions of Wales’ indoor clubs compete so it’s a great honour to win.

“It's the second time I’ve won the title having won it the first time in 2014 and hope this is the start of a good season.”