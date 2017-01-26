Evans enjoys impressive return to World Rally Championship

ELFYN Evans marked his return to the top table of world rallying with a top six finish in the World Rally Championship (WRC) season opener in the Rallye Monte Carlo on Sunday.

The Mid Wales-based M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC driver dominated three stages on day two in the legendary event alongside co-driver Daniel Barritt to take sixth with defending champion Sebastien Ogier winning the event.

Jari-Matti Latvala finished second in a Toyota Yaris on the Japanese manufacturer’s return to the WRC after a 17-year absence while final day engine problems for Ott Tänak denied M-Sport a one-two as he slipped to third.

“It’s a fantastic start to the season for us,” said Evans.

“We didn’t have a great day on Friday but Saturday’s performance more than made up for that and really raised some eyebrows.

The Welshman won three stages on Saturday to offset a disappointing start when he dropped several minutes in snow and ice.

“I was very happy with my driving and the feeling with the car and tyres was really positive. It was easy to work with Daniel again, everything gelled together right from the start,” said Evans

The only driver within the M-Sport team running the DMACK tyres, Evans took time to come to terms with the rubber in the conditions but was hailed by DMACK managing director Dick Cormack

“Last season saw our gravel products challenge for WRC victories and this year has started exceptionally well for our Tarmac tyres,” said Cormack. “We have to be pleased with the result on what has been some of the toughest Monte conditions for a few years, it’s a big step forward for us.

“Elfyn has driven exceptionally well all weekend and huge congratulations are due to M-Sport for winning on the debut of their new Fiesta.”

More snow and ice is in store for competitors at the second round next month, the Rally Sweden which is based in Torsby from February 9-12.