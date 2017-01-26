Schools cross country action

Schools cross country

EZRA Tattersall won the senior boys race at last week’s Powys Schools Cross Country Championship held in Newtown.

The Llandrindod Wells student prevailed with a time of 27.38 and followed home by Llanfair Caereinion’s Henri Huws (28.43) and Llanidloes’ Tom Stead (29.15).

Welshpool’s Sophie Hazelhurst won the senior girls race in 27.30 with Bro Hyddgen’s Annia Parry runner-up in 28.05.

Welshpool’s Tom Wilde won the middle boys race in 19.58, just ahead of Llanfyllin’s Ianto Owen (20.05) and Welshpool’s Dylan Gill (20.29).

Katie Pugh of Welshpool won the middle girls race in 23.01 with Newtown’s Shannon Walker (23.22) and Llanfair Caereinion’s Ellen Jones (23.50) leading the challenge.

The junior boys race was won by Patrick Howell of Christ College in 19.34 with Builth Wells’ Iwan Coyle (19.54) and Llandrindod’s Spencer Davies (20.07) completing the podium.

Junior girls glory belonged to Tiegan Ward of Builth Wells (14.55) who saw off Llandrindod’s Leonara Ritson-Walton (15.46) and Llanfair Caereinion’s Carrie Jones (15.58).

Charlie Earley (13.41) of Llanfyllin won the lower junior boys race, seeing off Welshpool’s Tom Fowler (13.43) and Llanfyllin’s Will Davies (13.46) while Welshpool’s Catrin Davies (15.09) won the girls race from Neave Wright-Cook of Newtown (15.17) and Llanfair Caereinion’s Lois Tudor (15.19).