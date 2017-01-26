JD WELSH Cup fever sweeps Mid Wales on Saturday with three eagerly anticipated fourth round ties.

TNS bid to take a major step toward the quadruple when Llanelli Town visit Park Hall, led by ex-Swansea City, Neath and Wrexham star Lee Trundle.

Harrison said: “We don’t want to go out to lower league opposition, so it’s good we have this game to re-focus.

“I was involved with the league when Llanelli were the best team, but they’ve had their problems since. They’ve still got players who can play in the Premier League, but for some reason they don’t.

“They’re not going to be a rollover. They’re in the third tier of Welsh football, but if we go out with that attitude, we’ll be setting ourselves up for a fall.

“It’s important that it’s a cup game and also at home, but also because it’s because the split fixtures start, and we want to keep our unbeaten run in tact.”

Chris Seargeant is pressing for a start after his match winning turn in last week's Nathaniel MG Cup while the Saints have fitness doubts over Simon Spender, Wes Fletcher and Robbie Parry.

Guilsfield host Cardiff Metropolitan to Clos Mytton with manager Danny Barton confident his side had the potential to cause a shock.

“They are having a great debut season in the Welsh Premier but it's an ideal game for us to show what we are about and try and cause a shock,” said Barton.

“We are on a bad run of results but our performances have not been that bad and I feel we just need a bit of luck on Saturday and we can cause a shock.”

Llanfair United also face Welsh Premier opposition with Cefn Druids visiting Mount Field after last week’s clash was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Failure to play on Saturday would see the tie switched to Cefn Druids so United will be desperate to ensure the match proceeds as planned and capitalise on home advantage.

Once again manager Rhys Stephens called upon the town to turn out in force and becpme United’s 12th man.

“It’s a home cup tie against a Welsh Premier side so it is important to create an atmosphere,” said Stephens. “We start as underdogs but if we play as well as we can then we are capable of causing a shock.”