Duo return to the fold at Caersws

CAERSWS are boosted by the return of two players ahead of their Huws Gray Alliance trip to Holywell Town on Saturday (2.30pm).

Versatile midfielder Mike Collister and defender Jake Parr both marked their return from long term injury in the midweek Central Wales Cup thrashing of Aberystwyth University.

Both are now in contention for the trip to Halkyn Road when the Bluebirds will look to spark their season back to life following a poor start to 2017.

“It was great to see both back and so pleasing for Jake after such a long period out,” said manager Graham Evans who also returns to contention along with goalkeeper Callum Hawthorne, midfielder Iwan Lewis and striker Mark Griffiths after the quartet all missed the midweek mauling of Aberystwyth University.

“It was a positive and pleasing performance ahead of a tough away game at Holywell on Saturday,” said Evans. “At half-time I feared it was going to be one of those games but fair play to the lads in the second-half.

“Holywell have made numerous signings of late, but have lost their last three games so I’m sure they’ll be looking to stop the rot. We’ve also lost three out of our last four in the league and if we are to maintain our top five status we need to set a marker at Holywell.

“The lads know it hasn’t been good enough of late so we’re looking for Saturday to kick start us once again.”

The Bluebirds are without Scott Williams and Graham Jones due to knee injuries but received another boost with midfielder Lance Jones now out of his cast following a leg fracture last month.

Meanwhile Penrhyncoch make the trip to fellow strugglers Buckley Town with a full squad and confidence.

The Roosters festive and new year form has continued to impress with a 1-1 draw at home to defending champions Caernarfon Town underlining their progress and continuing climb up the table.

Manager Gari Lewis said: “We are playing really well at the moment and on a good run.

“The performance against Caernarfon gives us more confidence going forward but it is important to remain focused as we still have a long way to go yet.”

Buckley are now managed by ex-Welshpool Town manager Terry Ingram and Lewis warned the struggling Stags would be out to kickstart their campaign.

“It will be a tough game, they are fighting for their lives and with a new manager all the players will be looking to impress,” said Lewis. “It will be another big game for us but one we are looking forward to with confidence.,