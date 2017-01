WELSHPOOL Town have strengthened with the signing of defender Aaron Fowler-Parkes.

The 29 year old joins the Spar Mid Wales League One side from local rivals Berriew and will look to utilise his experience to help the Lilywhites climb the table to safety.

The Lilywhites have endured a testing campaign with the joint management team of Chris Roberts and Neil Pryce the third at Maesydre so far this season.