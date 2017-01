LLANFYLLIN Town have boosted their title bid in Honda Division One of the J T Hughes Montgomeryshire League with the return of Gus Harris.

Harris returns to Cae Llwyn following a spell with local rivals Llanrhaeadr where he was a regular scorer with the club’s reserve string and welcomed by manager Russell Jones.

“It’s good to have Gus back and we are looking forward to adding him to the squad,” said Jones whose side are also in contention for Emrys Morgan Cup silverware this season.