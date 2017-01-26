Jones to step down

PHIL Jones will step down as secretary of the Welsh Beef and Lamb Mid Wales Under 19s League at the end of the season.

The Caersws based official is a new life vice president on the Football Association of Wales (FAW) and is keen to pass the baton on to a new secretary.

Jones said: “I formed the league nearly 25 years ago and some players have had an opportunity to impress their club and some have gone on to play professionally and in the Welsh Premier League while many have gained honours representing the Central Wales Football Association.

“I have had great support from my chairman, Will Lloyd Williams and the Welsh Beef and Lamb sponsor, as well as Paul Worts, the committee and the secretaries and managers.”