Bluebirds run riot as Students outclassed in cup thrashing

Central Wales Cup

SEAN Evans led the Caersws rout with a hat-trick as the Bluebirds thrashed Aberystwyth University 9-1 in the third round of the Central Wales Cup on Tuesday.

Will Thomas was involved in seven goals as the villagers ruthlessly dispatched the Students in the second-half.

Evans proved the difference in the first-half with his brace giving the hosts the lead with a 25 yard free-kick and a penalty before Mike Collister added a third.

The Students reduced the arrears early in the second-half with Ali Palmer on target which only galvanised Caersws.

Thomas added a fourth before his cross led to a Students defender conceding an own goal and soon Evans completed his hat-trick.

Caersws were not done yet and completed the rout with Josh Hartrick netting a quickfire brace before teenager Phil Jones rounded off the rout.

Revised fourth round draw (ties to be played on Saturday, February 4): Radnor Valley v Tywyn Bryncrug; Penryhncoch v Machynlleth; Rhayader Town v Llanfair United; Carno v Borth United; Llansanfraid Village v Caersws; Montgomery Town v Aberaeron; Llanrhaeadr v Churchstoke; Dolgellau Athletic v Llanidloes Town.