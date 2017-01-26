Super sub Seargeant is Saints cup final hero

Nathaniel MG Cup Final

The New Saints 4

Barry Town United 0

A CHRISTIAN Seargeant hat-trick inspired TNS to overcome a battling Barry Town United and lift their first trophy of the season.

The South Wales League One side turned Cyncoed into a virtual home game and dominated the 1,110 crowd as their side matched the illustrious Saints for 80 minutes before man of the match Seargeant made his influence tell.

Barry nearly led within 14 seconds when Steve Saunders’s stray pass was intercepted by Jordan Cotterill and he found TJ Nagi, but Paul Harrison was equal to his effort and tipped it over the bar.

TNS soon had their first sight at goal, as Ryan Pryce won possession and fed Alex Darlington only to be denied by a great last ditch tackle by Chris Hugh.

Darlington was fed again by Pryce a minute later with his effort blocked by Barry goalkeeper Mike Lewis.

The tone was now set with TNS totally dominant while the underdogs sat back in numbers and set up to attack on the break.

The Saints came close again on 13 minutes when Ryan Brobbel intercepted a misplaced pass and found Adrian Cieslewicz with his 12yard effort was saved by Lewis.

Craig Harrison’s men were piling on the pressure, and Barry keeper Lewis was called into action again after Brobbel combined with Greg Draper and Darlington before his shot from eight yards was parried away.

A rare chance at the other end saw goalkeeper deny Jordan Cotterill from 10 yards before TNS ended the half on top with Aeron Edwards denied after Jon Routledge and Cieslewicz worked an opening through the Barry Town defence.

Saints coach Craig Harrison rang the changes at the break, with Seargeant replacing Darlington and Scott Quigley replacing Draper and the pair immediately made their presence felt with Seargeant testing Lewis from distance.

The Saints pressure continued to build and on 68 minutes Quigley teed up Seargeant after good work by Edwards from Chris Marriott’s corner only for Chris Hugh to block on the line as Barry survived.

Less than a minute later Barry broke when Nagi released Cotterill who skipped past a back tracking Connel Rawlinson only for his shot from the edge of the area to canon off the roof of the bar as TNS escaped with a let off.

The deadlock was broken on 78 minutes with Seargeant sweeping home an unstoppable 20 yard shot after Barry failed to deal with Brobbel who cut inside from the right before switching to Seargeant.

Barry were still reeling when Seargeant released Cieslewicz to slot past Lewis from eight yards before a third arrived on 84 minutes with Seargeant firing home after good work by Quigley.

The Welsh Premier champions elect rounded off a satisfying victory in stoppage time when Seargeant’s 25 yard shot deflected off Barry defender Ryan Evans to wrong foot Lewis.

TNS: Harrison, Marriott, Routledge, Brobbel, Draper (Quigley), Saunders, Rawlinson, Darlington (Seargeant), Cieslewicz (Mullan), Edwards, Pryce. Subs: Wycherley, Baker, Farleigh, Jones

ATT – 1,116