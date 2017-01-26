Guils slump at 10 man Flint as poor form continues

Huws Gray Alliance

Flint Town United 2

Guilsfield 0

GUILSFIELD’S season continued to flounder after crashing at 10 man Flint Town United.

Despite playing 10 men for over an hour the Guils were unable to trouble the hosts who strengthened their top two bid with a battling win at Cae-Y-Castell.

Guilsfield started brightly with Louis Irvine forcing home goalkeeper Ben Jones into a smart save inside the opening five minutes.

However the Guils were caught napping as Flint broke the deadlock against the run of play on 28 minutes with Ieuan Hewitt’s long ball releasing James Hooper who lobbed the advancing Dave Littleford at the second attempt.

Five minutes later Hooper forced a close range save from Littleford after the Guils defence was unlocked by Kyle Smyth’s right wing cross.

However Hooper’s day soon ended prematurely, receiving his marching orders for foul and abusive language to offer the Guils a lifeline back into the game.

Guilsfield looked to utilise their numerical advantage after the break but lacked any cutting edge as Flint weathered the storm and doubled their lead on 53 minutes.

A long free-kick pumped into the villagers half by Hewitt failed to be cleared with Levi Mackin cleverly slotting home past the outstretched Littleford.

Guilsfield huffed and puffed for the remainder of the contest but 10 man Flint sat back and soaked up the pressure with the damage already done.

GUILSFIELD: Littleford, Bromley, Cathrall, Leonard, James, Henderson, Irvine, G Jones, Lichfield, Cook, Jenkins. Subs: Edwards, Davies, Rogers, Barton.