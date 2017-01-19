Driver's lucky escape after lorry tips over into field near Newtown

A DRIVER escaped with minor injuries after his lorry tipped over down a verge near Adfa.

Shortly after noon on Monday, emergency services were called after the Carrs Billington Agriculture lorry, which was delivering supplies to farms in the area, rolled into a field.

The lorry came to a rest on its side with animal feed spilling out. However, according to a nearby resident the driver escaped through the side of the upturned cab with only a small cut to his face.

Pictures by Mike Sheridan / NWN Media

A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We were called at shortly after noon on Monday to reports of a road traffic collision involving a lorry in Adfa near Newtown.

“We sent two emergency ambulances and one patient was treated at the scene, but did not require hospital treatment.”