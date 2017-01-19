Winter inspiration for 200

Hanratty and Co Solicitors Mid and North Powys Junior Winter League

THE Hanratty and Co Solicitors Mid and North Powys Junior Winter League has enjoyed a remarkable debut season.

The league has seen 200 children aged between 12 and 16 descend on Newtown Football Club’s state of the art 3G Latham Park pitch, throughout winter.

The league has been set up thanks to funding from the Football Association of Wales (FAW) and Newtown-based legal firm Hanratty and Co.

Organiser Paul Inns said: “The players have really enjoyed playing on such a great pitch each week.

“This is the first time any generation of Mid Wales players has been able to take part in such a league, as in the past the region’s lack of facilities meant football went into shut down for three or four months of the season.

“Now 18 teams and 200 players have been able to play throughout the winter and enjoyed the experience.”

“My thanks to the FAW, Newtown Football Club and of course Hanratty and Co for their support, as well as the participation of so many clubs from the Mid and North Powys Junior League.”