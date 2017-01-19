Saints target first cup of the season

THE New Saints bid to secure the first part of a quadruple when they take on Barry Town United in the final of the Nathaniel MG Cup in Cardiff on Saturday (5.15).

The Oswestry side have already all but secured another Dafabet Welsh Premier title while also in the latter rounds of both the J D Welsh Cup and Irn Bru Cup.

However first the Saints must take on South Wales League One side Barry Town United at Cardiff Metropolitan’s Cyncoed ground.

“We know about them, they’re a good team in the league below,” said Saints manager Craig Harrison. “They will be organised and play decent football.

“It’s their first cup final for ten years plus, so it’s big game for them but it’s a big game for us too.”

Harrison has challenged his players to maintain their unbeaten run despite their 27 match winning sequence being ended in a 3-3 draw at Newtown last week.

“We’re not here to break records, but to win trophies,” said Harrison. “I’m expecting we’re going to have to break them down, and they’ll try to stay in the game as long as they can.

“We’re used to playing against teams like that, so it’s important we move the ball quickly and put our chances away.”

Jamie Mullan, Scott Quigley and Chris Seargeant are all pressing for starting berths with the Saints making the trip for the televised clash on the back of last week’s first dropped points of the campaign.

Harrison remained upbeat despite the end of a world record run and insisted he would not be making sweeping changes.

“All good things have to come an end, but it was disappointing,” said Harrison. “It was more so the manner of the draw, rather than the result itself.

“We’ve given the victory away. We should have scored seven or eight, without exaggerating.

“It’s frustrating, but the lads have shown an unbelievable effort to win 27 games.

“I’m disappointed and they’re disappointed, but I’m not going to criticise them.

“It’s another point towards winning the league. We have to learn from Saturday’s game and see if we can go unbeaten all season.

“We’ve done fantastically well this year already, but now we need to get on with it, get back to training and prepare for a cup final.”

The match will be screened live on S4C at 5.15pm.