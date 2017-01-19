Builth Wells rally earns recognition

THE Nicky Grist Stages has won the Bill Turner Trophy for the Best Event in the 2016 Ravenol British Trial and Rally Drivers Association (BTRDA) Rally Series.

The Builth Wells based rally is run by Quinton Motor Club and previously lifted the trophy in 2005, 2010 and 2012 while being nominated as one of the top three best organised events for six years in succession.

In addition to the BTRDA Rally of the Year award, the 2016 Nicky Grist Stages also won the Pirelli MSA Welsh Forest Rally Championship Event of the Year award.

Quinton MC is currently busy finalising route details for this year’s Nicky Grist Stages which will run over the weekend of July 8-9.

The 2017 event celebrates the 37th running of Quinton MC’s forest stage rally, the 30th consecutive year hosting a round of the BTRDA Rally Series, the seventh year of title sponsorship from Nicky Grist Motorsports and second appearance as a round of the British Rally Championship.

Based at the Royal Welsh Showground, the event will retain its popular two day mixed surface format, with gravel stages in the forests on July 8 and tarmac stage in Epynt on July 9.

Neil Cross, Nicky Grist Stages clerk of the course, said: “Organising and running an event as big as the Nicky Grist Stages is a team effort and this award is a testimony to the hard work put in by everybody.

“Last year was the biggest challenge the event has ever faced as we brought three major championships together,” said Cross.

“Maintaining the quality the BTRDA has come to expect was one of our highest priorities and the fact we achieved that and have been recognised by the BTRDA with the Bill Turner award is something we are all extremely proud of.”