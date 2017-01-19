Northcote laying foundations to become sporting institution

BRECON Northcote have unveiled plans to make the county town home to a Mid Wales League club.

The former junior club established a senior side three years ago and have not looked back since with the aim of securing promotion to the Mid Wales League this season.

The club has been working to develop its facilities while also laying foundations for the future with plans to introduce a reserve side while also adding a girls section next term.

Coach Anthony Thornley also hopes to complete his UEFA B coaching badge as the progressive club looks to establish itself in the Mid Wales League.

Thornley said: “Our first season in senior football was a big eye opener but the performances gave great hope for the future.

“Since progression in terms of results and performances have developed in more positive ways in each of the following seasons in the Mid Wales South.”

This season the Stags are rivalling Talgarth Town for the Mid Wales League South title while both South Powys clubs have applied for promotion.

“The backroom and playing staff additions share a desire to grow and develop the club,” said Thornley.

“Should our application to join the Mid Wales League be successful we would hope to enter a reserve side in the Mid Wales South to ensure representation in that league continues.”

The club has over 40 players on its books and this season established an under 18s side to ensure the conveyor belt of talent continues.

Thornley said: “The ethos of the club has been on internal development using local footballers with experience to bolster the ranks.

“This in turn promotes togetherness, an almost sibling style relationship between the players and staff both on and off the pitch.”

The club is looking for volunteers and sponsors to help in their future development with ground improvements high on the agenda ahead of the April 30 deadline to meet Spar Mid Wales League criteria.

Northcote and local rivals Talgarth Town have both applied for promotion to the Mid Wales League, joining Montgomeryshire League side Trewern and Cardiganshire’s Newcastle Emlyn.