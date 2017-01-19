Athletics championships for Powys stars

A CROP of Powys athletes take on the best in Wales in the national Senior Indoor Championships in Cardiff on January 28.

The indoor championships has been earmarked as part of a host of hopefuls ongoing preparations for the Commonwealth Games in Australia in 2018.

The national junior championships will also be held on February 11/12 for emerging young athletes.

Despite being dominated by South Wales based athletes a handful of Powys athletes will be in action, including Newtown’s Sian Swanson, now a member of the Swansea Harriers, who will be in senior long and triple jump action.

The Childs brothers Navid and Seriashe, formerly of Newtown, will also be in 60m action while Navid will also be taking part in the triple jump event.

Brecon Athletics Club is well represented with South Powys athletes taking part in a number of disciplines.

Paul Evans and Matt Catterall will be in 200m men’s action while clubmate Marcus Boyana-Martinez completes in the 4,000m with Owen Chesher in the men’s high jump. Meanwhile Sophie Matthews competes in the shot, 60m and long jump.

Charlie Price represents Brecon in the under 15s girls 60m while Tom Matthews and Jack Organ compete in several disciplines in the under 13s boys.