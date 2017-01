ANDY Davies has been included in the elite list for this year’s 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon.

The Newtown-based athlete and Welsh international will line up against some of the best long distance runners in the world in the English capital on April 23.

The 37 year old, a lecturer at NPTC in Newtown, is hoping to qualify for the Commonwealth Games in Australia in 2018 and hopes to make its qualification time of two hours 16 minutes before the London event.