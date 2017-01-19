United targeting a Welsh Cup upset

LLANFAIR United bid to cause a JD Welsh Cup shock when Dafabet Welsh Premier side Cefn Druids visit Mount Field on Saturday (1.30).

The fourth round clash pits the Huws Gray Alliance side against Wales’ oldest club with manager Rhys Stephens calling upon the town to come out and cheer their side onto an upset.

The club installed two new stands at Mount Field last week in the latest ground development geared toward securing United’s status in the top echelons of Welsh football.

Stephens said: “It’s a big game, obviously the league is always our priority but the Welsh Cup is a great competition and we will try to complete an upset on Saturday.

“If they have a bit of an off day and we play as well as we can then we are capable of winning and as we showed last week against Flint, our heads will never drop.”

United fought back three times to claim a point against Flint, fuelling confidence in the camp ahead of the visit of Druids.

Stephens also hopes for a bumper attendance with the people of Llanfair Caereinion coming out to cheer their side on in one of the biggest ties in the club’s history.

“It would be great to get a large crowd to make a noise on Saturday,” said Stephens. “It’s a home Welsh Cup tie against a Welsh Premier club so it’s important to create a bit of atmosphere.”

The club has installed two new stands to increase seating capacity at Mount Field as part of their drive toward securing tier two criteria by the April 2018 deadline.

The new criteria includes provision for 250 seats with the club confident it remains on target thanks to the installation two new stands while another 100 seats will be installed in the Ivor Owen stand in the near future.

Stephens said: “The club has worked hard over the years in developing its facilities to ensure we meet this new criteria.

“The club is ambitious and wants to ensure its status in the Alliance.”

Chairman Huw Ellis expressed his pride at the club’s latest ground development.

Huw Ellis said: ”The two new stands are the result of a lot of hard work by a few people and we thank them for their efforts.

“Mount Field is beginning to look like a ground befitting a Huws Gray Alliance side.

There is still more work to do to get up to 250 seats but that is all in hand.”