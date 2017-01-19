Bluebirds bid to recover at home to Borough

CAERSWS welcome basement side Conwy Borough to the Recreation Ground on Saturday (2.30) with manager Graham Evans demanding a reaction.

The Bluebirds were stunned by Ruthin Town last week whose 6-2 win was enough to lift themselves off the foot of the table.

“It was not good enough,” said Evans. “We have worked hard over the past month or two to add some consistency to our game but it is all for nothing after a result like that.

“Perhaps the boys thought they just had to show up for the points but now we have to start again and make sure we get three points against Conwy on Saturday.

“It will not be easy, they are fighting for their lives and will be hurting after conceding 11 against Prestatyn last week so we must be ready for a battle.”

Defender Jack Hughes is expected to recover from illness while midfielder Jolyon Harris returns from suspension.

Striker Will Thomas is the only fitness doubt while the Bluebirds have welcomed news defender Jake Parr has been given the green light to step up his return from cruciate ligament damage.

Penrhyncoch welcome defending champions Caernarfon Town to Cae Baker in the Roosters sternest challenge of their recent revival.

“Caernarfon Town is a great club who should really be playing in the Welsh Premier,” said Lewis of the Canaries who missed out on a domestic licence last season.

“They have a lot of quality and despite being inconsistent this season when they click they are frightening and can pose a threat across the pitch.”

The Roosters are close to full strength with veteran midfielder Antonio Corbisiero contention following injury.

Guilsfield hit the road with a trip to Flint Town United posing another challenge for the villagers who have endured a poor start to the calendar year.

“Flint are always a strong side who will be physical,” said manager Danny Barton. “From our point of view we need to get our season back on track after the defeat at Denbigh a fortnight ago.

“The players are all competing for their starting places after that and I will not have anyone talk about the Welsh Cup tie the following week which cannot be allowed to be a distraction.”

Midfielder Andy Ford misses the trip to Deeside with Barton happy to have a virtually full strength squad.