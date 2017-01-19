Powys schools prepare for Welsh Cup action

POWYS high school football teams will be taking on the best in Wales over New Year.

The Welsh Schools Cup national round commenced last week with Welshpool under 12s boys losing 4-0 at Hawarden.

However the region still boasts several flag bearers who will be looking to use home advantage to secure a place in the quarter-finals.

Llanfair Caereinion is well represented with its under 13s boys hosting Prestatyn while the under 14s side make the trip to Castell Alun High School in Wrexham.

Newtown under 15s boys also have home advantage with Connahs Quay making the trip to Mid Wales later this month while Llanfyllin under 18s hit the road with a trip to Glan Clwyd in St Asaph.

Welshpool and Llanidloes will represent Powys in the girls competition with Welshpool under 13s hosting Friars School of Bangor while Llanidloes under 15s entertain Glan Clwyd.