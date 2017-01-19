Central Wales Cup draw

Published date: 19 January 2017 |
Published by: Gavin Grosvenor
Read more articles by Gavin Grosvenor

 

THE fourth round draw for the Central Wales Cup has taken place with ties to be played on Saturday, February 4.

Holders Carno host Borth United while Llanrhaeadr face a potential banana skin in Spar Mid Wales League Two side Churchstoke.

Full draw: Radnor Valley v Tywyn Bryncrug; Penryhncoch v Machynlleth; Rhayader Town v Llanfair United; Carno v Borth United; Llansantfraid Village v Aberystwyth University or  Caersws; Montgomery Town v Aberaeron; Llanrhaeadr v Churchstoke; Dolgellau Athletic  v Llanidloes Town

