Price is right for resolute Robins

Dafabet Welsh Premier League

Newtown 3

TNS 3

JAMIE Price’s last gasp leveller sparked wild scenes of celebration at Latham Park as Newtown hit back with two late goals to end TNS’ 100 per cent record.

The New Saints were seconds away from a 28th consecutive victory when Steve Saunders fouled Jason Oswell on the edge of the area with a superb free-kick from Price completing the Robins fightback.

Newtown refused to allow TNS to settle early in the first-half with loan signing Nicky Rushton drilling wide from Price’s seventh minute as the Robins gave fair warning of their intent.

TNS struggled to impose their usual passing game as Newtown continued to attack with Steff Edwards marauding down the left wing while Rushton continued to probe the other channel.

The home team were enraged on 19 minutes when Oswell was shoved by Saints goalkeeper Paul Harrison with the ball already dead but the veteran stopper escaped with a caution from referee Lee Evans.

The Robins led from the resulting corner with Alex Fletcher's flag kick headed onto the post by Oswell as Neil Mitchell who followed up to convert the loose ball.

Newtown sat back on their lead and undid their good work within five minutes as TNS began to impose themselves.

Home goalkeeper Dave Jones had already saved at the feet of Aeron Edwards before being beaten by the Saints midfielder who slotted home at the second attempt.

The match swung end to end with Newtown putting the Saints under pressure with a series of corners, one of which saw Oswell head over the bar from six yards.

TNS led for the first time on 37 minutes when a swift break from Ryan Pryce unlocked the home defence for Greg Draper to steer home the resulting right wing cross.

Newtown ended the half on top and saw penalty appeals rejected when Rushton was hauled down in the area by Chris Marriott only for Evans to ignore appeals.

A ruthless TNS doubled their lead early in the second-half with Adrian Cieslewicz curling a beautiful shot from the edge of the area beyond the despairing dive of Jones to leave the hosts with a mountain to climb.

TNS continued to dictate the half and should have added to their tally with Saunders and Edwards heading wide.

However Newtown weathered the storm and grew in confidence as the Saints defence became increasingly stretched with both Price and Rushton going close.

With eight minutes remaining the Robins were back in the game when Rushton endeared himself to the home faithful by scrambling home from close ranged after the Saints failed to clear Fletcher’s corner.

Both sides had their chances in a dramatic finale with substitute Scott Quigley spurning three chances in as many minutes as Jones came to the hosts rescue.

In the dying embers of the game the Robins were awarded a free-kick on the edge of the area which Price masterfully struck over the wall and beyond Harrison to complete a thrilling fightback and finally end the Saints historic winning run.

NEWTOWN: Jones, Wells, Sutton, Jones, Edwards (Kenton 77), Goodwin, Fletcher, Price, Rushton, Mitchell, Oswell. Subs: Kenton, Perry, Jones, Stephens, Newton, Cadwallader

TNS: Harrison, Marriott, Saunders, Pryce, Rawlinson, Cieslewicz, Routledge, Edwards, Brobbel, Darlington, Draper. Subs: Seargeant, Mullan, Quigley, Baker, Jones, Farleigh, Wycherley

Att – 317