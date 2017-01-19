Carno crash out of cup as Sully hit back for victory

Welsh Trophy

Sully Sports 4

Carno 1

CARNO’S Welsh Trophy dreams ended as Sully Sports hit back to claim a quarter-final berth.

The Spar Mid Wales League One side arrived with a makeshift defence but forged a first minute lead when Ollie Lewis’ free-kick was steered home by Gregg Brown.

Carno maintained their bright start with Richie Evans going close before the South Wales Alliance hosts levelled with their first attack of the game on 15 minutes with Joe Briscombe netting.

Sully led 10 minutes before the break with Alex Long’s free-kick curled through a packed defence and beyond goalkeeper Kris Williams.

Sully increased their lead shortly before the hour with Long volleying home from close range before Steve Jones conceded a penalty five minutes later with Briscombe converting.

Carno were handed a lifeline with 20 minutes remaining when Brown went down in the area but Ashley Owen blazed his penalty high over the bar.

The Greens continued to push in vain with Peter Rees volleying over after good work from Evans and Jordan Jones in the dying seconds.

Welsh Trophy, quarter final: Trefelin GBC v Penlan Social; Sully Sports v Team Swansea; Llangefni Town v FC Nomads of Connahs Quay; Corwen v Chirk AAA.