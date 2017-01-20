Bishops Castle's Zoe has 'The Voice'

MILLIONS of TV viewers watched a Bishops Castle student win through to the next round of the popular talent show The Voice UK on Saturday night.

Zoe Hedge was part of the Capital B duo with her fellow Birmingham City University student Ebony Wilson, who wowed the judges on the show and progress to the next round after their blind audition aired on Saturday.

Zoe and Ebony, who are studying applied performance at Birmingham School of Acting, performed Lauryn Hill and Tanya Blount’s version of Gospel hymn “His Eye Is on the Sparrow” as superstars Jennifer Hudson, Sir Tom Jones, Gavin Rossdale and Will.I.Am initially sat with their backs to them on the ITV programme.

The duo quickly impressed Sir Tom Jones and Gavin Rossdale, who pressed their buzzers to rotate the infamous red chairs and signify their interest in working with Zoe and Ebony.

After much deliberation, the undergraduates chose Sir Tom Jones to be their mentor, who will now work with the pair as they prepare for the next stage in the competition.

Ebony and Zoe met on their first day as students at Birmingham School of Acting, part of Birmingham City University.

After singing together in university performances, and in their bedrooms since September 2014, Zoe persuaded Ebony to audition for The Voice with her to potentially open more doors for their future.

Zoe, 21. was formerly a pupil at Bishops Castle Community College and has played many roles locally with the town’s Castle Players drama company.

She comes from a musical family and has loved singing since her first solo as Mary in her school Nativity play, aged five. Outside her university experience, Zoe has also been part of vocal groups, theatre companies and taken part in various amateur performances.

“Birmingham School of Acting was the reason we met and where we began to sing together, so it will always be an integral part of our journey. We hope everyone enjoys watching the incredible talent on The Voice this year and that you are all on board with Team Capital B,” said Zoe.

Ebony Wilson, 20, hails from Smethwick in Sandwell and has been passionate about singing from an early age, when she was part of the Birmingham-based World Music Youth Choir.

She was also part of the Handsworth female a capella group Black Voices and was once a backing vocalist for a Tom Jones tribute act.

“It was written in the stars for us to be Team Tom,” said Ebony.

“We are so excited to be part of The Voice UK this year, especially with its incredible line-up of coaches and new home at ITV.

“The experience so far has been extraordinary. It has allowed us to develop our voices and work with the very best in the professional music industry,” Ebony added.

Once all the blind auditions have been shown, the third-year students will next be seen in The Voice UK’s battle rounds, where they will be pitted against other contestants in Sir Tom Jones’ category, in a bid to reach the show’s live finals.

Alongside their appearance on The Voice UK, Ebony and Zoe will be continuing with their studies at Birmingham City University. Studying applied performance, their course seeks to prepare passionate and skilled theatre-makers, who want to make a real difference through drama, singing, dancing, spoken word, a documentary or digital art. The focus is on creating new performances and projects with a purpose.