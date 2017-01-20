Five months for Welshpool heroin addict over burglary and thefts

A HEROIN addict has been jailed for five months for a burglary and a series of supermarket thefts.

Stephen Ryan Lewis, of Berriew Street, Welshpool, appeared in Welshpool Magistrates Court via video link from custody on Tuesday, after pleading guilty to all matters, including an assault charge.

He has been in custody since a theft offence on December 20.

Lewis was given 20 weeks in prison for stealing a television from the home of Leonard Stanley in Gilmour Court, Welshpool, on September 28.

Mr Stanley returned home to find a window open and his television stolen. Cannabis and lager were also taken.

A neighbour, Dominic Zacharski, saw the defendant carrying the television in the area and he said he was selling it for his son.

Zacharski saw him soon after and helped him carry it in the middle of the day to the train station and they both boarded a train to Shrewsbury to take the TV to a pawn shop.

Lewis, 26, went in, and the man in the shop said he would pay £20 for it now and another £50 when Lewis returned with the remote.

Following the incident, Lewis was arrested and gave a “no comment” interview to police.

Mr Stanley said the burglary had affected his health and he slept with a hammer under his bed. The television had since been recovered.

Prior to this, in July 2016, Lewis had gone into Sainsburys in Welshpool and put a beef joint into his bag.

Team leader Sue Skitt confronted him and tried to grab the bag, however he grabbed her wrist, causing a red mark, and grabbed the bag back before cycling off.

Miss Skitt was left shocked as she had been assaulted while serving the public.

On November 1, he was seen putting steak, mince beef and cheddar worth more than £20 into a Sports Direct bag.

On November 13, Lewis went into the entrance of Morrisons in Welshpool and took six tubs of Celebrations chocolates to the value of £28 and this was followed 10 days later when he took £47 worth of boxes of chocolates from the same store.

In interview for the offences he said he was stupid and he had given them to his friends to give to their children.

On December 20 in Morrisons, he then went into the store and stole seven boxes of Lego, worth £50.

He was arrested, and said he “didn’t not want to give the kids nothing for Christmas.”

At this time he was on bail for other matters and was taken into custody.

Paul Inns, defending, said his client was on a community order, imposed in October, for fraud.

He said the burglary offence was an ‘amateurish’ attempt in the middle of the day and that Lewis had appeared in court the previous day to change some of his pleas to guilty.

He was described as a heroin addict by Mr Inns, who had relapsed in April since the death of his friend.

Since being in custody Lewis had been on a methadone script, which had given him stability.

Julian Davies, for the probation service, added Lewis’ addiction was worth between £20 and £30 per day.

He was jailed for 20 weeks for burglary and jailed for 14 days for each of the other six offences, which will all run concurrently.

In total, costs and compensation amounted to £1,065, however magistrates only awarded £19 compensation to Mr Stanley for the tobacco and lager and £20 to Miss Skitt for the assault.