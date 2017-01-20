£70k benefit cheat from Newtown to be sentenced

A NEWTOWN woman has admitted defrauding two county councils in a benefits scam worth more than £70,000.

At Mold Crown Court on Friday, January 13, Sarah Jane Jones, of Cerios, Newtown, appeared in the dock and pleaded guilty to 12 charges involving fraud and obtaining money transfers through income support, carer’s allowance, tax credits, housing benefit and evasion of liability to pay council tax.

The offences date back between 2006 and February 2015 and involve the Department of Work and Pensions, Powys County Council and North Somerset Council.

It is alleged that the 42-year-old committed the offences by failing to declare that she was living in a common household with Mark Jones, who was in employment.

Judge Niclas Parry adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report and said in view of the guilty pleas, her good character, and the circumstances and nature of the offences, he would be prepared to consider a suspended sentence if she co-operated. Jones will now be sentenced on January 25.