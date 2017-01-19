Watches and rings stolen from family jeweller's in Newtown

Watches and rings have been stolen after burglars smashed their way though a wall into a jewellery shop in Newtown.

It is believed raiders smashed through a back wall at Kerry Paul’s Jewellery shop on Shortbridge Street in Newtown on the morning of Wednesday, January 11.

There is no clear value of what was taken, however items stolen included watches, silver jewellery, gold rings and other items.

Debbie Price, owner of the family business which has been running in the town for 30 years, said she could not believe how someone could do something like this.

She said: “I was phoned at around 7.30am in the morning from the shop next door, who noticed something had happened.

“It seems they broke through the back wall and it is has just caused upset and has been an inconvenience.

“Nothing like this has happened in the 30 years we have been open.”

Police have launched an investigation into the raid.

Debbie said it is unclear if it was a pre-planned theft, but the incident has now put her on high alert in the shop.

She added: “It hasn’t been disastrous for us, not all the stock has been taken, but the upset of it all is worse.

“You think how could somebody do something like this.

“Nothing like this has happened before – someone once tried to snatch a tray of rings but nothing quite like this.

“The wall has now been repaired and we were back open for business on the Thursday.

“It has been distressing and I have been on high alert in the shop since it has happened.”

Police are appealing for information to the incident.

DC Beverley Brice said: “Witnesses to any suspicious activity in the town centre during this time or anyone who has since been offered jewellery for sale can speak confidentially to DC 143 Brice at Newtown CID on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”