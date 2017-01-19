May's Brexit plans 'slits the wrists of Welsh economy' according to AM

THE PRIME Minister’s speech on Brexit this week will ‘slit the wrists of the Welsh economy’ according to one Assembly member.

On Tuesday PM Theresa May outlined her plans for Brexit after months of uncertainty following the EU referendum in June, when the people of Powys voted to leave.

In her speech, she said Britain would be leaving the single market, be seeking a new trade agreement with EU countries and there will be restrictions on EU migration.

Labour’s Mid and West Wales AM Eluned Morgan believes Mrs May is acting irresponsibly by tearing up the rule book.

She said: “The PM’s pronouncement on Brexit will slit the wrists of the Welsh economy and lead to a decade of instability for the UK.

“Most leading economists have recognised that leaving the single market will lead to a five per cent shrinkage in the economy which will dramatically reduce public expenditure and have dire consequences for our hospitals and schools in Wales.

“There were no assurances for our poorest areas who have benefitted from EU investment in the past and no guarantees to farmers.”

But Conservative MP Glyn Davies praised Mrs May for outlining what exactly will be happening.

“Theresa May accepts the decision made by the voters of Britain, voters of Wales and voters of Powys last June that the UK should leave the EU.

“Her speech makes it very clear that’s what will be happening.

“Of course some uncertainty remains. Not everything will go as we want. But I have no doubt that Britain will be an even more successful nation outside the EU.”

Montgomeryshire AM Russell George echoed Mr Davies’ comments, adding: “It’s now for EU leaders to decide themselves if they want a new trading arrangement with us, and let’s not forget we are the fifth largest economy in the world.

“Which ever way people voted, we are all now on the same side, we want to make Brexit an opportunity, and I want to see Wales and the UK become global leaders.

I think it is particularly important for me as a Mid Wales AM to remind politicians in Cardiff Bay and Westminster of the importance of the agriculture and tourism industries as negotiations on new trade deals move forward.”