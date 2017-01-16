Plans to expand travellers' site in Welshpool by 20 per cent

Powys County Council (PCC) is looking to expand a travellers’ site in Welshpool.

The authority wants to expand the site by 20 per cent, taking the number of plots to 12, and if planning permission is granted it will apply to the Welsh Government to pay for the expansion.

The cost of the work is unknown and the planning application on the Welshpool expansion and others in Powys is currently out for consultation.

Cllr Rosemarie Harris, Cabinet Member for Property, Buildings and Housing, said: “We are required under the Housing (Wales) Act 2014 to assess the needs of Gypsies and Travellers and provide accommodation in accordance with an identified need.

“The result of the Gypsy and Traveller Accommodation Assessment, which has been approved by the Welsh Government, identified a need in Brecon, Machynlleth and Welshpool.

“The assessment identified the need for two additional plots in Welshpool. We have submitted an application to extend the Leighton Arches Gypsy and Traveller Site. The proposed development will bring the total number of plots on the site to 12.

“The planning application is currently out for consultation and it is too early to say when the application will be considered by the council’s planning committee.”