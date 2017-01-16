Alert over purse theft scam at Sainsbury's supermarket in Welshpool

Police are warning people to stay on high alert after a woman was approached in a supermarket and asked for money.

Betty Kearns, 89, from Welshpool, contacted the County Times after she was approached in Sainsbury’s car park in Welshpool by a stranger asking for money.

Mrs Kearns refused and advised the woman to go to the council offices and then informed police about the incident.

However, the previous day another unsuspecting customer was not so lucky and had her purse stolen.

Mrs Kearns said: “I was going back to my car, with my shopping bag on my arm, when a women approached me and asked me for money.

“She didn’t speak much English, I would say she was mid European.

“I told her I didn’t give out money and then she began rubbing her stomach, showing that she was hungry.

“I asked her why she had no money and I was met with a blank look. She went on her way, but another lady came up to me and said she had asked her the same question the previous day.

“This lady had given her some money, however when she returned home, she realised her purse was gone, which had £100 in it.

“Straight away I reported what happened to the police.”

Following the incident, police have warned people to stay alert following a report of suspicious behaviour at the supermarket in Welshpool.

PSCO Gary Gwilt said: “We were made aware of the incident and we’ve carried out a leaflet drop to remind people to be vigilant and to look after their money and valuables when out and about.

“If anyone else is approached in this manner I urge them to also report it to police by calling 101.”

Mrs Kearns added: “I just want people to remain aware and be vigilant when they are out shopping.”