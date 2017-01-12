'Unacceptable' fly tipping at recycling site in Welshpool

A COUNTY councillor has reacted angrily to another report of fly tipping in a town, describing it as ‘unacceptable.’

A reader informed the County Times of piles of rubbish at a recycling area in a section of Tesco store car park in Welshpool last week.

Six industrial recycling bins were over loaded, with piles of bin bags filling the area, including items such as plants and an ironing board.

County Cllr Graham Breeze, likened the incident of fly tipping in Berriew Street car park last year, which caused an infestation of rats, and said the mess was ‘unacceptable.’

He said: “It is disappointing that people are still flying tipping and dumping stuff.

“I believe there is no excuse for it when you have the Potter’s Recycling Centre just across the road, where these items can be recycled.

“People should be using that, but they are not and it is appalling really.

“Potter’s is there for situations like this, when bins are full, and it is unacceptable that fly tipping is happening.”

Fly tipping has been a hot topic within the county over the last few months, and Powys County Council (PCC), has warned if people are caught fly tipping, they will be investigated.

County Cllr John Powell said it was disappointing to be using tax payers’ money to clear up the excess rubbish from the Tesco site.

He said: “Anyone who leaves rubbish at community recycling sites is committing the offence of fly-tipping.

“We will investigate incidents and carry out the appropriate enforcement action where necessary.

“It is extremely disappointing that taxpayers’ money will be used to clear the rubbish up from this site, especially when there is a household waste and recycling centre less than a mile away.

“If any of the recycling banks at the community recycling sites are full, we would ask residents to contact the council immediately so we can arrange for the containers to be emptied.

“Residents should also take their recycling back home with them and not leave it at the side of the banks.”

A spokesperson for Tesco also urged the public to respect the area, adding: “Our colleagues and contractors work hard to ensure the bin area is free from rubbish at our Welshpool superstore, making sure that all recycling and rubbish is collected promptly.

“However, our efforts to ensure that it is free from rubbish are hampered when we experience incidents of fly-tipping, as we have on a number of occasions recently.

“We would ask that people respect the facilities and only use them in the proper way as this will help us to keep the area presentable at all times.”

The rubbish has since been cleared, however it was not the only case of fly tipping following the festive period.

