Knighton man detained for beheading threat

A HOSPITAL order has been handed to a man who assaulted his mother and threatened to cut off his brother’s head.

Luke Morris was sentenced at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court on Tuesday, after admitted charges of threats to kill and assault at Welshpool Magistrates’ Court in June 2016.

In June, the court heard how he was in breach of a suspended sentence by committing the offences.

The Welshpool court was told how he assaulted his mother, Carol Price, and made threats to his mother that he would kill his brother, Stacey Anderson.

Prosecutor Helen Tench told the court, Morris, 28, of Y-Bwthyn, Knighton, had been living with his mother, and on June 1, an argument regarding his brother ensued.

He asked his mother to contact his brother to come to the address so he could “break his neck.”

In an argument, Morris said he would cut his brother’s head off, and also threatened to knife his mother.

Ms Price was scared, and Morris said if she called the police, he would stab the officers who attended.

In his police interview he fully admitted the offences, saying police would find him covered in blood, having chopped his brother’s head off.

The court was informed in June he was obsessed with an ongoing family feud, and had made several graphic comments, while in police custody, prompting police to fear he would appear at his home address, or at his brother’s.

Paul Inns, defending Morris in court in June said his client admitted the offences, and did not dispute the facts.

He also added there was no physical contact with his mother.

Morris accepted “ranting and raving,” adding that when his father came to collect him, he returned to normal, asking his mother if she wanted anything from town.

Paul Inns, for Morris, said his suspended sentence was imposed for a dissimilar offence.

He said his client made a full admission, and was embarrassed by the circumstances and did not dispute the facts.

Morris was sentenced to a indeterminate hospital order by a judge in Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court on Tuesday.