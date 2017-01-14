Agony of arm fracture girl

A MOTHER was left stunned after her daughter was given the all clear from a hospital, only later to discover she had broken her arm in two places.

The 10-year-old girl from Welshpool, who does not wish to be named, took a fall at a party on New Year’s Eve and was taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

After a scan she was told there were no breaks and she was sent home without pain relief or a sling.

After days of agony her mother, who also wishes not to be named, gained a second opinion from her GP and it was discovered that her daughter had suffered two fractures to her arm.

The mother and daughter have since been to hospital to have the 10-year-old put in a full length cast.

The 10-year-old’s mother said: “She fell over on New Year’s Eve and was taken to hospital.

“The nurse wouldn’t let anyone see the scan but said we could go home, without pain relief or a sling.

“After a second opinion we learned she had two fractures.

“I’m not very happy about this at all, it is disgusting. She has been in visible pain, in agony.

“The A&E department didn’t seem interested. It was just get in and get out.

“We have since been told there were no doctors in A&E at the time to look, but that makes me think what is the point of having an A&E?”

The 10-year-old could not go back to school following the Christmas break and is now facing another two weeks off.

She will be in her cast for between six to eight weeks and her mother is still scratching her head as to how the clear fracture was missed.

The girl’s mother said a complaint had now been made by her GP.

“I am not happy at all,” she added.

“I can’t get it into my head how they could miss such a clear fracture.

“I am hoping to send her back to school within two weeks, but I want to make people aware of this.

“If they are not sure, I urge them to get a second opinion on things like we did, to make sure things are dealt with properly.”

Carol McInnes, assistant chief operating officer for unscheduled care at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, said that hairline fractures in children were hard to detect and added no complaints had been received from the family.

She said: “While we cannot comment on individual cases, we know that hairline fractures in children can often be very difficult to detect.

“For this reason, we have procedures in place to ensure that X-rays are double-checked and if a problem is detected, we would contact the parents of the child in order to bring them back into hospital for treatment.

“We have not received any complaint from the patient’s family.

“We would always encourage anybody who has any concerns with the treatment they have received to contact us in the first instance so that we can examine and, hopefully, resolve those issues.”