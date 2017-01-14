Footballer jailed after breaching court order

A SEMI-PROFESSIONAL footballer who received a suspended sentence in 2015 for taking and crashing a car belonging to the wife of a Newtown footballer, has been jailed.

Lee Healey, 30, of Stockbridge Village, was given 12 weeks in prison, suspended for two years, in June 2015, after he took an Audi A3 belonging to Sarah Michelle-Mitchell Hughes, wife of Newtown striker Neil Mitchell.

Healey smashed it into a phone box, but escaped jail for the offence.

However on Monday in Liverpool Magistrates’ Court, his suspended sentence was activated after he breached a restraining order by sending threatening text messages to his ex-partner.

Healey recently signed for Aberystwyth Town, but after making his debut from the bench in last weekend’s defeat to Cefn Druids, police were on hand to place him under arrest following the game.

At Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Monday, the court heard how Healey was subject to two suspended sentence orders, the other being for breaching a non-molestation order.

The court was also told how Healey had been involved with a row with his ex partner over childcare.

Andrew Page, prosecuting, told the court Healey had sent a threatening message to his former partner, Ms Allen, on January 2.

When Healey appeared in Welshpool Magistrates’ Court in June 2015, he was convicted of taking a vehicle without consent, drink-driving, and driving without insurance or a licence.