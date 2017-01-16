Long serving councillor and ex-Mayor of Machynlleth stands down

LONG standing town councillor, Gareth Jones has stepped down from his position on Machynlleth Town Council after almost seven years.

Mr Jones became a councillor in May 2010 and served as mayor for the town from 2012 to 2013, notably during the stressful and tragic period in which April Jones was missing.

In a statement on his decision to leave the council, he said: “There can be no greater privilege than to be entrusted to represent the people of your home town and I can tell you that it was one of my proudest moments when I was elected to speak on behalf of people who I have lived and worked with throughout my life.

“More so when I was elected Mayor of Machynlleth in 2012, particularly because it was the first time in living memory that our town had returned a fully elected town council.”

Thanking Mr Jones for his service, Mayor Cllr Tony Jones said: “I would like to thank Gareth for his enthusiastic and diligent service as a town councillor over the last six-and-a -half years.

“I would in particular like to pay tribute to his tenure as Mayor of Machynlleth in 2012/13 when he represented both the town and the Council with great dignity.

“We wish him well in his retirement from the town council.”

The town council has not yet decided when or how the empty seat, left by Mr Jones, will be filled.

Clerk to the council, Rab Jones has said he will recommend at the next meeting on January 30 that the seat be left vacant until after the Local Elections on May 4.

Gareth said he is leaving with a clear conscience.

Yet he did say he had been restricted in his capabilities as a councillor by his occupation.

He added: “I have deliberated over my departure for some time , it is not a decision which I took lightly but I reached the conclusion that my time is no longer well spent as a town councillor.

“My occupation quite rightly placed restrictions on what I was able to say about certain matters, so my hands were tied when it came to raising concerns about the way some things were being done.

Gareth added that in his time as a councillor he has always put the opinions of his constituents first, putting their views forward in the chamber.

“I can honestly say that I did not once attend a town council meeting and speak or vote on anything without first taking my constituents’ views into account,” he said.

Mr Jones sent his thanks to the people of Machynlleth.

He added: “It has been a privilege to have been given the opportunity to be entrusted with representing my home town and I remain dedicated to the people who reside here. Diolch yn fawr iawn.”