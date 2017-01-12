Recruitment of referees a priority

THE Central Wales Football Association (CWFA) will press ahead with its referee recruitment drive throughout the New Year.

Newtown Football Club is hosting twice weekly courses ahead of a proposed exam date on Wednesday, February 1 as the association looks to avert crisis.

Montgomeryshire assistant referees officer Ali Nicoll said: “22 of our 95 registered referees will reach retirement age in the next five years, with another 13 reaching that age in the next decade.

“Given the increased demand at all levels, there are insignificant numbers currently available should these referees’ decide to retire while maintaining levels in the Montgomeryshire, Aberystwyth, Mid Wales South and Cardiganshire Leagues.

“These projections don’t account for referees’ retiring early so it is a fair assumption an additional five referees are required every season on top of what is needed today.”

Last season several fixtures were played without officials or cancelled as the long warned but unheeded warning of shortages finally hit home

It is now a race against time to recruit, train and retain the officials needed to avert crisis with Nicoll advocating more midweek fixtures to ease the burden.

“For someone passing the exam in February 2017, it will take three seasons before they can officiate in the Mid Wales League,” said Nicoll.

“While the recreational leagues would have an immediate benefit the Aberystwyth, Cardiganshire and Montgomeryshire Leagues could experience a critical shortage in the next five years as referee’s progress up the levels.

“A knock on effect for the Mid Wales League would be a reliance on officials from Radnorshire, which would mean an increase in travel expenses for some clubs.

“We may have to have more midweek fixtures to save on travel expenses or spread the thinning pool of officials.”

The CWFA plans to hold similar courses throughout their vast area throughout 2017 and encouraged men and women over the age of 14 to sign up.

Further details are available from regional assistant referees officers Ali Nicoll on 07718914140, David Horne on 07873 382085 and Dylan Griffiths on 07999345802.