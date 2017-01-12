Carno fly the flag for region in Welsh Trophy battle

CARNO travel to South Wales Alliance side Sully Sports in the fifth round of the Welsh Trophy on Saturday (1.30).

The ambitious Spar Mid Wales League One side make the trip bidding to become the first club from Central Wales to lift the famous trophy in almost quarter of a century when Llansantffraid prevailed in 1993.

Manager Chris Davies backed his side to progress against the 2012 winners who compete at level five of the Welsh football pyramid and beat Carno in last season’s quarter finals.

Davies said: “Last season we had a great run to get to the last eight. We haven’t had much joy in this competition over the last 10 years so to have a run to the quarter final was great.

“It’s really given us the belief we can now challenge in this competition having produced some of our best performances in the cup.

“We’ve had to overcome some tough ties to get here so I’m happy with our progress so far. However, all the good work will go out the window if we go out on Saturday. We have a chance to get into the last 8 for the second consecutive year and we must give it our all.”

Carno make the trip without veteran defender Colin Reynolds and son Drew but Davies backed his squad to prevail.

“We’ve got a strong squad and I have total faith in the players available and we travel feeling confident we can progress,” said Davies. “Morale is high and we’re on a brilliant run at the moment. We are unbeaten in our last 15 games so confidence is high.

“We are all staying down in Cardiff after the game on Saturday night so everyone will be keen to make sure we are celebrating rather than drowning our sorrows.

“The main thing is to win and worry about how you played after. It’s obviously a bonus if you play well and win but it’s about winning at all costs.”