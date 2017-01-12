Davies looks to be a star of the saddle

THE future of a Mid Wales cycling dynasty looks in safe hands after teenager Spencer Davies impressed in the national cyclo cross championships in Bradford last weekend.

Davies follows in the tread marks of father Tim Davies who is one of Wales’ most successful cyclists and one of the top 10 in his age category across the country.

Welshpool-born Davies represented Wales in 1983 and continued to do so through several Commonwealth Games, World Mountain Bike and cyclo cross Championships.

In 1986 Davies rode for Wales on the track in the Commonwealth Games and in 1989 won the British National Mountain Bike Championship while in 1991 ended seventh in the World Mountain Bike Championships in Italy as well as representing Great Britain in the World cyclo cross Championships.

In 2001 Davies came out of retirement and won the Welsh cyclo rcoss Championships and has continued to compete across Wales and the United Kingdom.

Davies senior won the Welsh V40 Championships in Swansea in December while underlining his class in the cyclo cross discipline by winning the Welsh V40 League with a maximum points total.

Davies also competed in all five rounds of the National Trophy series and finished sixth overall.

The future of the Davies cycling dynasty looks in safe hands after son Spencer underlined his emergence as a potential talent for the future this season.

Both generations took to the field in the national cyclo cross championships in Bradford with Tim ending seventh on veteran 40-49 category while Spencer took on the best up and coming talent in the under 14s race where he crossed the line in 16th spot in a field of more than 60 riders.

Spencer is a student of Llandrindod Wells High School where he is an active member of the school’s sporting sections.

Father Tim said: “Spencer has trained hard this year for his good results. Taking part in athletics and cross country running for the school and playing in the school football team is all a key part of his training and we are grateful for the opportunities the school is providing him.

“Spencer will have a little break from competing on the bike until the mountain bike season commences in the Spring.”