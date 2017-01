KNIGHTON Town have boosted their attacking ranks with the signing of Ieuan Crowe.

The ex-Presteigne striker arrives at Bryn-Y-Castell from Bishops Cleeve of the first division of the English South and West League.

The ex-Shrewsbury Town and Newtown youngster top scored for the University of West England twice in three seasons before signing for Cleeve where he scored nine goals in 30 appearances last season.