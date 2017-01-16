£200k renovation brings Welshpool church 'into the 21st century'

A church in Welshpool is celebrating the start of a new year as its freshly renovated premises finally bring it “into the 21st century”.

Welshpool Methodist Church, at the top of High Street, has been given a facelift with new facilities and better accessibility.

The refurbishment included a new kitchen, toilets, doors and a lift.

Janice Rhodes, the church’s secretary, said: “It’s a refurbishment that has cost £200,000 and taken us three years to complete.

Pictures by Phil Blagg / NWN Media

“It’s been done in stages. The first stage was when we converted an upstairs space into a meeting room that can be used by various groups.

“We concentrated on access. We put a lift in from the foyer, and a designated parking bay and drop off area to the rear of the church with a ramp.

“More recently we have refurbished all the toilets, and extended the kitchen, so we now have a brand new kitchen to comply with environmental health requirements.

“In the church area, we have completely refurbished it with new carpets and seating, and we have taken out the pulpit and that’s been converted into a space for different groups to use.

“We are open every day of the week, and we have now put new panelled doors in so people can see inside at what’s going on rather than thinking we are closed.”

With the extensive works complete, it is hoped that the 150-year-old building will now be able to better serve the church and wider community.

The new upstairs space will allow for up to 40 people to come together for worship, meetings, exercise classes and other events, and groups are invited to see what use they could make of the room.

“It was done to bring the church into the 21st century,” added Ms Rhodes.

“We are a very outward-looking church and we have a lot of people from the community coming in to use the space, and it got to the point we were turning people away.

“People have been very complimentary. We have had a lot of help but we raised a lot of the money ourselves so it is nice for people to now see what’s been done.”