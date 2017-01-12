United bid to spark against Flint

Huws Gray Alliance

LLANFAIR United manager Rhys Stephens re-iterated his faith in his players ahead of the visit of Huws Gray Alliance high flyers Flint Town United on Saturday (2pm).

United endured a miserable end to 2016 with three consecutive defeats dragging them back into the dogfight and go into Saturday just three points above the relegation zone.

However Stephens insisted United had the qualities to match anyone in the Alliance this season.

“We have played Flint a few times already this season and they are a good footballing side,” said Stephens whose side have won one, drawn one and lost one against the visiting Deesiders this campaign.

“We have shown we can match anyone in this league on our day and we go into the weekend with confidence.”

Luke Gethin returns to the squad having served his one match suspension in midweek with United targeting their first league win of the calendar year and first since November.

Guilsfield host Gresford Athletic with the sides separated by a solitary point in the Alliance table.

Manager Danny Barton has issued a challenge to his players to bounce back from last week’s defeat at Denbigh Town who scored four goals in the opening 16 minutes.

Barton warned the season threatened to peter out for the Guils unless his players showed more character.

“It’s not where I want to be, and it’s not where Guilsfield should be as a club,” said Barton. “In all honesty the league has probably gone for us now, which is bitterly disappointing to be saying in January, but we’re staying positive and can hopefully go on and finish third or fourth.”

“I need to see some character and some leaders in my team for the rest of the season.

Caersws make the trip to a revived Ruthin Town who remain bottom of the table but improving following a poor start to the campaign.

The Bluebirds could climb back into the top four with victory with manager Graham Evans calling for the same commitment which saw off Buckley Town last week.

“We deserved the win, we dominated the first-half without putting our chances away and in the second-half we did all we had to,” said Evans who welcomes midfielder Jolyon Harries back into contention following suspension.

Penrhyncoch make the trip to mid-table Mold Alexandra with manager Gari Lewis confident his side would maintain their climb away from the basement.

“We're having a good spell and it has made a big difference getting everyone fit,” said Lewis. “It’s important we don't get carried away whether we win or lose as there is a long way to go. We'just need to keep ticking away and picking up points.”