Lilywhites strengthen

WELSHPOOL Town have bolstered their forward line with two new additions ahead of the weekend clash with Llandrindod Wells.

The Lilywhites have swooped to bring striker Ricky Litchfield to Maesydre from North West Counties League side FC Oswestry Town having come through the system at town rivals Waterloo Rovers where he top scored for several seasons before a brief spell at Llanidloes Town.

Meanwhile Welshpool have also signed young striker Ed Baker from West Midlands Regional League One side Wem Town having been a prolific scorer with the club’s youth team.