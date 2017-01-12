Monty boss praises pair

MONTGOMERY Town manager Mike Clare has praised the impact of recent signings as he backed the club to climb away from Spar Mid Wales League One relegation danger.

The well travelled pair of Tony Meredith and Stuart Buckley-Robbins have both arrived at Clos Tanymur from Spar Mid Wales League two side Abermule in the past weeks.

“They have been fantastic since they came in,” said Clare. “Their experience in this league is a real benefit to the young lads we have brought to the club over the past season or so who represent the future of Montgomery Town.

“We are building for the future at Monty and while we have had a tough first half of the season I am really pleased with the squad we have and confident we can start putting some points on the board now.”