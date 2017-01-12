Griffiths stars in Blues’ Stag party

Huws Gray Alliance

Caersws 1

Buckley Town 0

MARK Griffiths scored the only goal of the game as Caersws ground out a battling home win over Buckley Town.

Victory was nothing less than a threadbare Caersws deserved having dominated the first-half while restricting the visiting Stags to a handful of openings all game.

Player-manager Graham Evans added himself to midfield alongside the energetic Iwan Lewis who pulled the strings for the villagers.

The early loss of striker Will Thomas to injury gave Buckley an early initiative with James Ramsey and Asa Hamilton linking to set-up Mike Cronshaw who delayed his shot as Callum Hawthorne saved.

Cronshaw saw another opening deflected wide of the post by Tom Richards before the Bluebirds came into the game.

Elliot Jones’ right wing cross was fumbled by Stags goalkeeper Adam McGee only for Jack Hughes to sky the loose ball before a Graham Evans free-kick soared over the bar moments later.

Another Evans deadball almost opened the scoring on 24 minutes only for Josh Hartrick to be denied by McGee.

Caersws continued to dictate the game and on 39 minutes led when Graham Evans released Sean Evans on the left who delivered a wicked cross to the back post for Griffiths to steer home.

Craig Harris fluffed his lines while clean through on goal moments later while Buckley ended the half with a chance as Hamilton was denied by Hawthorne.

Buckley started the second-half with renewed vigour with Hamilton at the heart of their attacks.

However Caersws could have doubled their lead on the hour when Hartrick’s goalbound effort from Hughes’ left wing corner was cleared off the line by Dylan Roberts.

Buckley hopes of a comeback ended on 78 minutes when a goalmouth scramble saw Elliot Jones clear Cronshaw’s header off the line with strike partner Hamilton taking his protests that the ball crossed the line too far as he received his marching orders.

CAERSWS: Hawthorne, E Jones, Hughes, Grant, Richards, Lewis, G Evans, Hartrick, Thomas, Griffiths, S Evans. Subs: Harris, L Evans, P Jones, McPhee, LK Evans.