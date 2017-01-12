Evans fires Penrhyn to crucial win

Huws Gray Alliance

Penrhyncoch 1

Conwy Borough 0

JONNY Evans fired Penrhyncoch to a potentially crucial victory at home to fellow Huws Gray Alliance strugglers Conwy Borough.

Victory maintained the Roosters upward trajectory following their festive win at Llanfair United and climbed a further place in the rankings.

Penrhyn led on 11 minutes when ex-Aberystwyth Town striker Evans broke through to net.

Penrhyncoch continued to dominate with Liam Doherty’s shot deflected over the bar while Josh Shaw also spurned an opening as Borough struggled to contend with home playmaker Evans.

It was a similar story after the break with substitutes Gareth Mansell and Dafydd Carruthers both testing the visiting goalkeeper before the North Wales side pressed late for an equaliser.

However the dogged Roosters stood firm to claim three hard earned points and provide a massive boost to their survival prospects ahead of the weekend clash with Mold Alexandra.

Manager Gari Lewis said: “It was a good display and we have a bit of momentum now. We must keep this going and look to climb the Alliance table.”

PENRHYNCOCH: Jenkins, Mousley, S James, Foligno, Gornall, L James, O James, Shaw, E Evans, Doherty, J Evans. Subs: Lemon, Jacques, Carruthers, Meredith, Mansell.