Ten men Llanfair go down fighting at Porthmadog

Huws Gray Alliance

Porthmadog 4

Llanfair United 2

A BRACE from James Davies was not enough for Llanfair United after a second half hat-trick from substitute Josh Davies earned Porthmadog the spoils.

A tense first half looked to have been blown wide open when Rob Evans was brought down in an off the ball incident which saw referee Iwan Griffiths point to the spot, but Chris Brown saved with his legs to send Llanfair in level at the break.

The cagey opening gave way to a flurry of goals after Llanfair’s Davies broke the deadlock in the 48th minute, arriving late at the far post to knock in Marc Jones free kick to give United the lead.

But Llanfair’s advantage proved fragile when, just seven minutes later, Chris Jones scored from Josh Bank’s cross to level the scores, and the introduction of Davies proved too much.

The ‘Port substitute completed a 16 minute hat-trick to put the game beyond United, opening his account five minutes after the visitors were reduced to 10 men following Luke Gethin’s dismissal.

Davies then headed home Sion Bradley’s corner before completing his hat-trick from the penalty spot after Bradley was fouled by Matt Spencer.

United had the final say with Davies completing his brace late on after linking well with Andrew Hughes before the hosts blotted their copy book with the injury-time dismissal of Dan Roberts.

LLANFAIR: C Brown, A Hughes, M Jones, Griffiths, Spencer, Andrew, Vaughan, Gethin, Blake, J Davies, A Hughes. Subs: R Davies, Waldron, M Brown